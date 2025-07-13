Burrows (1-3) earned the loss after lasting just 1.1 innings, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one, during Saturday's 12-4 loss to the Twins.

After posting five shutout innings with six strikeouts his last time out, Burrows had perhaps his worst start as a pro. The 25-year-old set a couple of career marks that pitchers don't really like to set, allowing a career-high six runs in 1.1 innings, the shortest start of his young career. The right-hander will enter the All-Star break with a 4.83 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched.