Burrows did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Nationals, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

Burrows has made back-to-back starts for the Pirates, allowing four runs across 8.1 innings while striking out 12 in that span. Overall, the 25-year-old right-hander sports a 4.10 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and 94:31 K:BB across 90 innings this season. Should he remain in the rotation, Burrows would tentatively line up to face the A's at home his next time out.