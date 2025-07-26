Burrows did not factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing three hits and one walk with five strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Burrows turned in the best outing of his young career, tallying his first quality start while generating 11 whiffs on 86 pitches. The 25-year-old was tagged for six earned runs July 12, but he's allowed just two over 16 innings in his other three starts this month. He'll carry a 4.15 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB across 52 innings into a road matchup with the Giants next week.