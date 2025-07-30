Burrows did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Giants, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Burrows allowed a run in the fourth inning but was otherwise sharp, throwing 61 of 91 pitches for strikes while limiting the Giants to three singles. The young right-hander has turned in back-to-back quality starts and yielded just three earned runs over 17 frames in his past three outings. He'll carry a 3.88 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 60:21 K:BB across 58 innings into a home rematch with the Giants early next week.