Burrows is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

While making his first MLB start this past Thursday against the Brewers, Burrows was dealt a loss after giving up four earned runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. Though his results were disappointing, Burrows will get at least one chance to build some security in the Pittsburgh rotation when he faces the Diamondbacks. Since the beginning of May, Arizona hitters have produced a 121 wRC+ against right-handed pitching, so Burrows will represent a risky streaming option on the road.