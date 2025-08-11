Burrows did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 14-8 loss to the Reds, allowing four runs on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts over five innings.

Burrows was undone by a four-run third inning, capped by a three-run homer from Miguel Andujar. He was otherwise sharp, tossing three perfect frames and generating 13 whiffs on just 74 pitches. The 25-year-old will take a 4.66 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 69:25 K:BB across 67.2 innings into a road matchup with the Cubs next weekend.