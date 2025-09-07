Burrows is listed as the Pirates' probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game in Baltimore.

In an effort to keep Burrows' workload in check down the stretch, the Pirates deployed him in relief for his last two appearances, but the right-hander will slot back into the rotation this week as Pittsburgh opens a three-game set in Baltimore. Even though he's starting again, Burrows' is still likely to be subject to an unspecified innings and/or pitch limit, making it difficult to count on him pitching long enough to qualify for a win. In his most recent outing this past Wednesday against the Dodgers, Burrows had piggybacked Braxton Ashcraft, but the two pitchers could reverse roles Tuesday. Ashcraft isn't listed as a starter for the series in Baltimore, so he'll presumably be available to work behind Burrows.