Burrows pushed his record to 2-4 after striking out two batters while allowing two hits and one walk in three scoreless innings of relief during Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

Burrows made his second straight appearance in relief, though unlike the previous occasion, his usage Wednesday seemed to be a pre-planned arrangement. Despite keeping the Dodgers off the board through three innings, starter Braxton Ashcraft was lifted after tossing just 71 pitches, clearing the way for Burrows to step in and piggyback him while the Pirates held a two-run lead. Since the Pirates are likely looking to limit the innings of both Ashcraft and Burrows in September without having to shut down either pitcher, the two could continue to be deployed in tandem in Ashcraft's future starts.