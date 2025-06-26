Burrows is scheduled to start Sunday against the Mets after he pitched 2.1 scoreless relief innings versus the Brewers on Wednesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Burrows came on to make his first relief appearance for the Pirates this season after starter Paul Skenes lasted a career-low four innings Wednesday in Milwaukee. As a result, the rookie right-hander's turn in the rotation will be pushed back a couple days and he will take the ball Sunday on three days' rest.