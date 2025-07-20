Burrows did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the White Sox, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts over five innings.

Burrows opened with four scoreless innings before allowing two runs in the fifth and exiting with a lead the bullpen quickly squandered. It was a solid rebound after he surrendered six runs in his previous start, but the 25-year-old was limited to just 76 pitches and has yet to complete six frames in any of his 10 starts this season. He'll carry a 4.70 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 48:19 K:BB across 46 innings into a challenging matchup with the Diamondbacks next weekend.