Burrows (1-4) allowed six runs on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings Tuesday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Giants.

Burrows got through two frames unscathed before the Giants started teeing off. He gave up three home runs, including a two-run shot to Christian Koss in the third inning. Willy Adames ended up Burrows' night with a two-run homer in the fifth. Burrows was tagged with six runs against Minnesota on July 11 but had since given up only three runs over 17 innings before Tuesday's ugly outing. It was also the first time in his career that he allowed more than two home runs in an appearance. Burrows owns a 4.45 ERA with a 63:24 K:BB through 62.2 innings. He's projected to face the Reds at home this weekend.