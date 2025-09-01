Burrows struck out two and allowed one earned run on five hits over two innings of relief In Saturday's 10-3 win over the Red Sox.

Though Burrows had been one of the team's top starters since the All-Star break with a 3.53 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over his previous seven outings, the Pirates opted to shift him to the bullpen this weekend. The role change was seemingly motivated by a desire to keep Burrows' workload in check, as the right-hander has already totaled 108.2 frames between the majors and minors in 2025 after accruing 54.2 innings in 2024 once he completed his recovery from his April 2023 Tommy John surgery. The Pirates haven't offered up a precise target for Burrows' innings count this season, and it's unclear if or when he might rejoin the rotation. Per Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com, the Pirates aren't listing Burrows among their starters for their three-game series with the Dodgers that begins Tuesday, so the 25-year-old appears set to remain in the bullpen for at least this week.