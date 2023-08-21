The Pirates promoted Skenes from Single-A Bradenton to Double-A Altoona on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft has already ascended to his third different minor-league affiliate, bypassing the South Atlantic League entirely after brief stops in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and at Bradenton. The 6-foot-6 right-hander from LSU overwhelmed hitters during his two outings in the Florida State League, allowing just one baserunner and striking out four of the 10 batters he faced. Given the hefty workload he handled this spring and summer during LSU's run to the College World Series, Skenes will likely have his innings managed carefully at Altoona for the rest of the season. He's set to make his Double-A debut Saturday.