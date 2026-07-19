Pirates' Paul Skenes: Goes seven strong in win

Skenes (9-8) earned the win against the Guardians on Sunday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

Skenes allowed a run in the third inning but was impressive otherwise, generating 18 whiffs on 100 pitches en route to his third straight win. After surrendering seven earned runs in his first July start, the All-Star has yielded just five over his three victories since. He owns a 3.43 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 138:26 K:BB across 115.1 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Cubs next weekend.