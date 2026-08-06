Pirates' Paul Skenes: Handed another loss

Skenes (9-10) allowed three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out six over five innings to take the loss versus the Brewers on Wednesday.

Skenes has walked a season-high four batters in each of his last two starts. He's also allowed 13 runs over his last 14.1 innings, marking another rough patch in a season that has seen the right-hander struggle more often than usual. He threw just 53 of 93 pitches for strikes in Wednesday's outing. For the season, Skenes has a 3.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 162:36 K:BB through 129.2 innings over 24 starts. He's projected to make his next start at Miami.