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Pirates' Paul Skenes: Handed another loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Skenes (9-10) allowed three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out six over five innings to take the loss versus the Brewers on Wednesday.

Skenes has walked a season-high four batters in each of his last two starts. He's also allowed 13 runs over his last 14.1 innings, marking another rough patch in a season that has seen the right-hander struggle more often than usual. He threw just 53 of 93 pitches for strikes in Wednesday's outing. For the season, Skenes has a 3.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 162:36 K:BB through 129.2 innings over 24 starts. He's projected to make his next start at Miami.

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