Skenes (7-8) earned the win Thursday against the Reds, allowing seven hits and striking out eight across six scoreless innings.

Coming off a rocky outing, Skenes bounced back to his typical dominance, logging his third consecutive start with at least eight strikeouts. He gave up a hit in all but one inning, but worked around the traffic to keep Cincinnati off the board, throwing 97 pitches (69 strikes). The 23-year-old phenom continues to hold an MLB low 1.94 ERA along with a 0.93 WHIP and an elite 162:34 K:BB over 144 innings. Despite the occasional hiccup, Skenes continues to overwhelm hitters and will look to keep rolling in his next scheduled outing against Milwaukee.