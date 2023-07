Priester had his contract selected by the Pirates and he'll officially start Monday against the Guardians.

Operating as one of Pittsburgh's best prospects, Priester will get his first shot at big-league competition Monday. The right-hander has compiled a solid 4.31 ERA and 8.7 K/9 ratio in Triple-A this season and he'll take on a Cleveland lineup that's been slumping lately, averaging 3.8 runs scored over their last 10 contests.