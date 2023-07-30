Priester (2-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and six walks over five innings against Philadelphia. He struck out seven.

Priester struggled with his command for most of the afternoon, issuing a walk to Kyle Schwarber in the first at-bat of the game before hitting Brandon Marsh with a pitch in the top of the third. The right-hander still managed to get through the first innings unscathed despite his command issues, but it caught up with him in the fourth when he allowed four runs to come across following two early walks. Despite the poor outing in which he walked a season-high six batters, Priester was able to come away with his second straight win while also marking a season high with seven strikeouts. He now holds a 9.19 ERA through his first three major league starts to go along with an ugly 13:11 K:BB.