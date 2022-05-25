Priester (oblique) will throw live BP on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Priester resumed mound work earlier in May and has now been cleared to face live hitters. If the right-hander feels good following Wednesday's throwing session, he'll likely be able to begin a rehab assignment soon.
More News
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Set to face live hitters•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Throwing off slope•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Increases throwing distance•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Still not close to game action•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Set to miss more weeks•
-
Pirates' Quinn Priester: Out with oblique injury•