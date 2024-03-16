Priester allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Priester is vying for the final rotation spot in Pittsburgh but has struggled to get outs the second time through the order throughout spring. That changed Friday, as he served up a solo home run in the fourth frame but was otherwise successful pitching deeper into the game. Priester also threw his slider 40 percent of the time and maintained increased velocity relative to the 2023 season. The Pirates have added Domingo German and Eric Lauer in recent days to muddy Priester's path to the rotation on Opening Day, but he'll almost certainly contribute at some point during the campaign.