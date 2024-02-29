Priester threw his slider 88.7 mph in his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Priester reached the majors in 2023, but he struggled to a 7.74 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 50 innings in Pittsburgh. One notable problem was a dip in velocity, something he aimed to change by reworking his delivery this offseason. The early returns were positive, as his slider velocity ticked up 3.2 mph compared to the 2023 campaign. The movement on the pitch also changed and now resembles more of a cutter than a slider. Priester is competing for a back-end rotation spot this spring and turned in two perfect innings with one strikeout Wednesday against the Tigers.