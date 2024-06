Priester (lat) completed a bullpen session Tuesday and could face live hitters next, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Priester has thrown off a mound twice since going on the 15-day IL on June 6, and assuming he didn't sustain a setback Tuesday, should face batters soon. While the 24-year-old should be activated later this month, it's unclear if he'll stick with the Pirates or be sent back to Triple-A Indianapolis.