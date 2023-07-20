Hill did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against Cleveland while striking out one.

Hill cruised through the first three innings before allowing three consecutive singles with one out in the fourth, which led to the first run of the game coming across for Cleveland. The veteran righty again found himself in trouble in the fifth after giving up a leadoff single to Myles Straw to open the frame. He would go on to allow three runs in the inning as the Pirates fell behind 4-2. Hill has allowed at least three runs in each of his last seven starts and now holds a 6.53 ERA in July after maintaining a 3.86 ERA through all of June. He's also lost four of his last five decisions.