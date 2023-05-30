Hill (4-5) allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Giants.

Hill was cursed by a disastrous second inning in which he gave up five runs. He allowed a home run for the first time since May 5 and saw his ERA jump to 4.76 through 58.2 frames. Hill has been charged with at least four runs in three of his last five starts, including 11 total runs in his last two appearances. He's currently lined up for a weekend start at home against the Cardinals.