Hill (1-2) yielded one run on six hits and two walks over six frames Monday. He struck out seven and earned a win in Colorado.

Hill escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and set the tone for a strong outing Monday. He worked around danger throughout the night and the only damage against him was Kris Bryant's solo homer. Hill's seven strikeouts tied a season best after punching out just one batter over his last 10 frames and he racked up double-digit whiffs for the first time in 2023. Hill is lined up to face the Reds at home this weekend.