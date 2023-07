Hill (7-9) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings against Arizona. He struck out three.

Hill continues his struggles, as he has now allowed multiple runs in six straight starts. The southpaw's current ERA of 4.78 would be his highest mark since 2013 if the season ended today. The veteran's next chance to redeem himself is tentatively slated to be against the Giants at home after the All-Star break.