Hill (6-5) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings against the Mets. He struck out six.

Hill was dominant throughout the evening, throwing 72 of his season-high 119 pitches for strikes and inducing 11 swinging strikes. The veteran southpaw did not allow a runner past first base after the third inning. Hill has looked great over his last two starts, tossing 13.2 innings while allowing just three runs and striking out 12. The 43-year-old will be looking for his third consecutive quality start next week on the road against the Cubs.