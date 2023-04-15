Contreras didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Cardinals after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. He walked three and struck out six.

There was plenty of traffic and self-inflicted damage for Contreras in the no-decision, but the right-hander was able to keep the Cardinals at bay after giving up two runs in the first inning. He's pitched effectively in two of his three outings thus far in 2023 with the one exception being a seven-run struggle against the Astros in his previous start. It's true for many pitchers in the early stages, but Contreras has pitched better than his 6.00 ERA over 15 innings suggests.