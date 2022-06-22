Contreras (2-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 7-1 victory over the Cubs, giving up one run on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The rookie didn't flash the dominance he's capable of, but Contreras didn't need to as he got staked to a 5-0 lead by the end of the third inning. He has yet to complete six innings in a start, which limits his fantasy upside in formats that value categories like quality starts, but since moving into the rotation in late May, Contreras has delivered a 2.73 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB through 29.2 innings.