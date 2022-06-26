Contreras allowed one run on four hits and five walks while striking out four in five innings. He did not factor into the decision in a 4-2 loss Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Contreras struggled with his control in the second inning and walked four batters, including one with the bases loaded. He pitched around trouble the rest of the way and held the Rays scoreless over the final three frames. Sunday's start was fairly representative of Contreras' season as the 22-year-old limited runs while pitching around walks. For the season he has a 2.76 ERA despite a 1.35 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB in 42.1 innings. His next start will likely be next weekend against Milwaukee.