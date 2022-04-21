Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Contreras served as a long reliever for the Pirates early in the season, and he logged a 3.52 ERA and 0.91 WHIP while striking out in in 7.2 innings in three appearances. However, he'll head to the minors after right-hander Chase De Jong's contract was selected Thursday. Contreras has served mainly as a starter in the minors and should spend time in the rotation in Indianapolis.
More News
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Dazzles in long relief•
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Picks up first MLB win•
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Will stretch out in bullpen•
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Relief role likely•
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Returning to big leagues•
-
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Sent down Saturday•