Contreras (3-1) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Contreras was excellent throughout the appearance, as he allowed only two runners to reach scoring position across the six innings of work. He relied primarily on flyball outs, but he did get 26 combined called and swinging strikes across 87 total pitches. Setting aside a disastrous outing against Houston on April 10, Contreras has worked at least 5.2 innings in all of his starts while surrendering two or fewer earned runs in each. All told, he has a 3.58 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and a 24:12 K:BB across 27.2 frames.