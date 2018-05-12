Pirates' Starling Marte: Launches sixth homer Friday

Marte went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 11-2 win over the Giants.

The 29-year-old is on fire at the moment, going 11-for-27 over the course of a six-game hitting streak with three homers, eight RBI, seven runs and a stolen base. The hot streak has pushed Marte's slash line on the season up to .300/.361/.493, and his six home runs, nine steals, 19 RBI and 28 runs through 38 games have made him a five-category dynamo so far.