Swaggerty was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis by the Pirates on Friday.
Swaggerty put together an impressive spring, but he was always on the outside looking in for an Opening Day roster spot in Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old former top prospect will continue working on his craft in the International League.
