The Pirates selected Cheng to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Cheng got off to a hot start in the first half of the season with High-A Greensboro, slashing .308/.406/.575 across 253 plate appearances. However, his OPS fell to .656 upon being promoted to Double-A Altoona in late June. A spot on the 40-man roster will prevent Cheng from being taken in next month's Rule 5 Draft, and he will likely return to Altoona to begin 2024.