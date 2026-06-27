Red Sox's Tsung-Che Cheng: Collects first MLB hit

Cheng went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Friday's 6-1 win over the Yankees.

Cheng was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday after the Red Sox placed Marcelo Mayer (forearm) on the injured list. The former celebrated his Red Sox debut with an RBI-groundout in the second inning and a 407-foot double to center field in the fourth. With both Mayer and Trevor Story (abdomen) on the injured list, Cheng is line for more work in the short term, including a spot in Saturday's starting lineup. He slashed .254/.351/.424 with seven homers and 18 RBI in 240 plate appearances with the WooSox.