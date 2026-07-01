Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Red Sox's Tsung-Che Cheng: Hitting bench Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Cheng is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Cheng started at shortstop in each of the last five games following his call-up from Triple-A Worcester last Friday, going 2-for-15 with a double, a walk and a run. He'll cede shortstop to Andruw Monasterio while southpaw Andrew Alvarez works as a primary pitcher for Washington, but the left-handed-hitting Cheng could continue to handle a strong-side platoon role at the position while all of Trevor Story (sports hernia), Marcelo Mayer (forearm) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (forearm) are on the shelf.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!