Red Sox's Tsung-Che Cheng: Hitting bench Wednesday

Cheng is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Cheng started at shortstop in each of the last five games following his call-up from Triple-A Worcester last Friday, going 2-for-15 with a double, a walk and a run. He'll cede shortstop to Andruw Monasterio while southpaw Andrew Alvarez works as a primary pitcher for Washington, but the left-handed-hitting Cheng could continue to handle a strong-side platoon role at the position while all of Trevor Story (sports hernia), Marcelo Mayer (forearm) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (forearm) are on the shelf.