Cheng has a .262/.382/.524 slash line with four home runs, nine steals and an 18.5 percent strikeout rate in 29 games for High-A Greensboro.

The 5-foot-7 infielder has split time evenly at shortstop and second base for the Grasshoppers, and his likely long-term home is the keystone. Cheng's command of the strike zone has been impeccable dating back to 2021 when he was in complex ball, but this power output is unexpected for the 21-year-old. He has the highest pull (46.9 percent) and flyball (37.2 percent) rates of his career.