Cheng was promoted to Double-A Altoona on Thursday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Cheng had a dominant 57-game run for High-A Greensboro, slashing .308/.406/.575 with nine home runs, 13 steals and a 47:35 K:BB in 254 plate appearances. Trimming his groundball rate to 42.1 percent and upping his flyball rate from 28.9% to 34.1% has helped fuel Cheng's improvement as a power hitter. The 5-foot-7 infielder fits best at second base long term.