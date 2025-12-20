default-cbs-image
The Pirates designated Cheng for assignment Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The Pirates needed to clear some roster space after bringing in three players via a three-team trade with Houston and Tampa Bay on Friday, and Cheng will end up as one of the casualties. The 24-year-old infielder made his MLB debut near the beginning of the season, going 0-for-7 with three strikeouts before being sent back to the minors. He didn't fare well at the plate in Triple-A either, slashing .209/.310/.271 with 36 RBI, 37 runs scored and 18 steals across 398 plate appearances at Indianapolis.

