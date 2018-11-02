Torres was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Friday and will become a minor-league free agent.

Torres will hit the open market after playing in nine games for Kansas City this past year. He spent a majority of the season in Omaha, slashing .230/.279/.343 with six home runs, 27 RBI and six stolen bases. This move allows the Royals to clear a spot off their 40-man roster in order to protect a younger prospect from the Rule 5 draft.