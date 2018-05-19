Royals' Ramon Torres: Called up to majors
Torres was called up to the Royals' active roster Saturday.
The infielder hit .243/.291/.284 in 79 plate appearances for the Royals in his major-league debut last season. He hasn't fared any better with Triple-A Omaha so far this year, hitting just .229/.280/.307. He'll fill a bench role for the Royals, taking the roster spot previously occupied by Cheslor Cuthbert, who was placed on the disabled list with a lower back strain.
