Torres was called up to the Royals' active roster Saturday.

The infielder hit .243/.291/.284 in 79 plate appearances for the Royals in his major-league debut last season. He hasn't fared any better with Triple-A Omaha so far this year, hitting just .229/.280/.307. He'll fill a bench role for the Royals, taking the roster spot previously occupied by Cheslor Cuthbert, who was placed on the disabled list with a lower back strain.