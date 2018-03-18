The Royals optioned Torres to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Torres had been in the mix for a utility-infield role with the Royals, but his dismissal improves non-roster invitee Ryan Goins' chances of winning an Opening Day gig. It's expected that Torres will receive everyday at-bats in Omaha, where he slashed .292/.325/.393 across 317 plate appearances while stealing 17 bases in 21 attempts.