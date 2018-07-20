Torres was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Adalberto Mondesi was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List, so Torres will join the Royals to bolster their infield depth. The 25-year-old went 5-for-28 during his first stint in the majors this season, but this may not be an extended stay in the big leagues. Mondesi can return against Detroit on Monday, but could spend as many as seven days away from the team.

