Royals' Ramon Torres: Sent to Omaha
Torres was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
After starting four times in a five-game stretch shortly after being recalled from the minors in late May, Torres had seen his opportunities with the big club fall by the wayside ever since. Ryan Goins had seemingly vaulted ahead of Torres as the Royals' preferred utility option in the infield, and the latter will now forfeit his spot on the active roster to a higher-upside middle infielder in Adalberto Mondesi. Torres should be on the short list for a promotion if the Royals end up losing another infielder to injury, but he may need a few lucky breaks beyond that to capture an everyday gig this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...