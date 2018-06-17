Torres was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

After starting four times in a five-game stretch shortly after being recalled from the minors in late May, Torres had seen his opportunities with the big club fall by the wayside ever since. Ryan Goins had seemingly vaulted ahead of Torres as the Royals' preferred utility option in the infield, and the latter will now forfeit his spot on the active roster to a higher-upside middle infielder in Adalberto Mondesi. Torres should be on the short list for a promotion if the Royals end up losing another infielder to injury, but he may need a few lucky breaks beyond that to capture an everyday gig this season.

