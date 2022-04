Martin struck out two over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Oakland.

Martin kept the Rangers close by cleaning up a one-out, bases-loaded mess created by Albert Abreu. The left-hander retired two righty batters to keep it a 2-0 game in the fifth inning. Since giving up runs in each of his first three outings, the high-leverage reliever has thrown five scoreless frames, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out four and earning two holds.