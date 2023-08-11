Thompson was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday.

Texas selected Thompson as the 26th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of an Alabama high school and he ranked as a top-100 prospect at one point, but the 25-year-old outfielder is now off the 40-man roster after slashing just .242/.286/.305 in 241 major-league plate appearances since his debut in August of 2022. He's sure to be an intriguing reclamation project for some club as he heads into DFA limbo. J.P. Martinez is joining the Rangers in a corresponding move.