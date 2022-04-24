Thompson is scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday while he deals with a swollen left eye, an injury he suffered after taking a pop fly off the face Saturday during Triple-A Round Rock's game against Albuquerque, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The 2017 first-round pick, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and a triple Saturday, won't play in Sunday's series finale with Albuquerque. Thompson required stitches to seal a gash above his eye, and he still has vision despite dealing with considerable swelling on the left side of his face. The 23-year-old outfielder is off to a hot start to 2022, slashing .387/.387/.565 with six extra-base hits and seven stolen bases across 62 plate appearances for Round Rock.