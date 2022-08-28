Thompson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Thompson had started in each of the past four games, but the latter two starts came against left-handed pitching while the lefty-hitting Kole Calhoun took a seat. Unless the Rangers decide to limit Calhoun's opportunities against left-handed pitching, Thompson looks like he may be limited to a short-side platoon role in the Texas outfield. Leody Taveras and Adolis Garcia are locked into everyday roles at the Rangers' other two spots in the outfield.