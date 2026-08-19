Quantrill (5-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Nationals, allowing four hits while striking out five over seven scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.

Quantrill delivered his longest outing as a Ranger while shutting down one of MLB's most dangerous lineups. He never allowed more than one baserunner in any inning and issued zero walks. The right-hander has made the most of his opportunity filling in for Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), allowing just one run across 12 innings in his two outings. Through nine starts and 17 relief appearances this season, Quantrill owns a 3.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 54:22 K:BB across 77.2 innings. He will seek to continue his recent success in his next scheduled start against the Angels.